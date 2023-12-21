Supriya Shrinate's Clip of GST on Religious Items Shared With Misleading Context

A video of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in which she can be heard talking about Goods and Service Tax (GST) on puja (worship) materials is being shared on social media platforms.

Here is what Shrinate said: There is no GST on the following religious materials: rudraksh (religious bead), tulsi mala (holy basil rosary), yagyopaveet (sacred thread), unbranded honey, kalava (religious thread), vibhuti (sacred ash), roli (auspicious powder), chandan tika (sandalwood paste), lamp wicks, khadau (footwear worn by priests), and charanamrit (edible temple offering).

What is the claim?: Users claimed that Congress has expressed dissatisfaction over religious goods of Hindus being tax-free in India.