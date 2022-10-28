Old Clip Showing Fireworks Shared as Delhiites Defying Cracker Ban

It mentioned that the video is from the New Year's celebration in Naples, Italy, where the residents rebelled against Mayor Gaetano Manfredi's order of banning the use of firecrackers before New year's Eve.

Taking a cue from here, we conducted a keyword search and found a report by Il Matino, an Italian daily, published on 1 January. The report mentioned that around nine people were injured due to the explosion of barells and fireworks.

Further, we came across a YouTube video uploaded on the official channel of Turning Point USA. The video was uploaded on 4 January and was titled, "WATCH: NAPLES, ITALY COMPLETELY DEFIES MAYOR’S FIREWORK BAN DUE TO COVID."

We found that this clip was the same as the viral one.