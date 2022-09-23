SC to Hear BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Plea on Firecrackers Ban on 10 October

The Supreme Court on Friday, 23 September, agreed to hear on 10 October a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari against the Delhi government's decision banning the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till 1 January 2023, to check pollution levels in the national capital.

Contending that freedom of religion cannot be taken away under the pretext of the right to life, Tiwari has also sought directions to all states not to take any coercive action like lodging FIR against common people found selling or using permissible firecrackers during the upcoming festival season like Deepawali.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, which said it would be taken up on 10 October.

The top court had last year clarified there is no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.