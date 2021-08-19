Digitally Created Video Shared as Afghans Clinging to Aircraft to Escape Taliban

A video of a man lying on an airplane turbine mid-air is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows 'citizens of Afghanistan riding on the wings of an airplane to escape Taliban'.

However, we found that the video was digitally created by a Vietnamese graphic designer 'Huy Xuân Mai', who started posting similar videos at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. This video isn't related to the Afghanistan crisis.

This claim comes in the background of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and the heart-wrenching visuals which showed people jostling to get onto airplanes to get out of the country. One of the massively viral visuals even showed people falling to their death after they clung on to an aircraft as it took off.