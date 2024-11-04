Viral Video Shows Robot Roaming Around in China? No, Clip Shows a Video Creator

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
The woman in the clip is a video creator who runs the Instagram handle, "qian__princess", and not a robot as claimed.
What we found: We broke down the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Yandex and Microsoft Bing reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a video on YouTube which featured a similar visual. It was uploaded with the title, "Qian Princess #tiktok #trend #china"
We, then, searched for "Qian Princess" on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and came across a page on Instagram by the username, "qian__princess."
The page was listed under the "video creator" category.
Upon checking the page, we came across a similar visual as the viral video. Both the frames matched.
The creator uploaded the video with the caption, "Do you luv my outfit. (sic)"
The creator seems to upload adult content on the platform and their other networks.
Conclusion: The clip from a content creator's page is being falsely shared as one featuring a robot in China.
