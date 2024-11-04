ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Viral Video Shows Robot Roaming Around in China? No, Clip Shows a Video Creator

The clip is of a video creator whose Instagram handle is qian__princess.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
A video of a woman walking on the streets with people looking at her is being shared on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed that the woman is a robot in China. Users wrote, "This is a robot in China, walking around in public places."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.

Is this true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The woman in the clip is a video creator who runs the Instagram handle, "qian__princess", and not a robot as claimed.

What we found: We broke down the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Yandex and Microsoft Bing reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a video on YouTube which featured a similar visual. It was uploaded with the title, "Qian Princess #tiktok #trend #china"

  • We, then, searched for "Qian Princess" on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and came across a page on Instagram by the username, "qian__princess."

  • The page was listed under the "video creator" category.

Here is the preview of the creator's page.

(Source: Instagram) 

  • Upon checking the page, we came across a similar visual as the viral video. Both the frames matched.

Here are the similarities between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The creator uploaded the video with the caption, "Do you luv my outfit. (sic)"

  • The creator seems to upload adult content on the platform and their other networks.

Conclusion: The clip from a content creator's page is being falsely shared as one featuring a robot in China.

Topics:   China   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Stay Updated
