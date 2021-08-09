Clip of Mob Vandalising Temple in Pakistan Shared as West Bengal

A video of a mob vandalising a Hindu temple in Pakistan is being shared on social media, falsely claiming that it shows Rohingya Muslims destroying a temple close to their settlement in West Bengal.

The incident took place on 4 August, in Rahim Yar Khan district in Pakistan's Punjab, where a mob attacked and burnt the Bhong Sharif Mandir after a minor Hindu boy was granted bail for desecrating a Muslim seminary.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to 'strongly condemn' the attack the next day and said that the government would restore the destroyed Mandir.