Video of Bangladesh Tiktoker Surrounded by Mob Shared With False Communal Claim

According to social media posts, the woman was a Tik Toker who was caught with theft.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a girl crying and surrounded by a crowd is being shared on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed that Hindu women cannot walk around Bangladesh without a hijab.

According to social media posts, the woman was a Tik Toker who was caught with theft.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • According to several social media posts, the woman in the video is a TikToker named Kohinoor, who was allegedly caught for theft.

What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.

  • We came across several social media posts which stated that the girl was a TikToker with the name 'Kohinoor,' who was caught for theft publicly.

  • These two Facebook posts stated that the girl was caught stealing money. Both posts mentioned her name.

  • Another post on Instagram added the username of the TikToker. It said, "Today, TikToker Kohinoor was caught by hand while stealing 1.5 lakh rupees and gold from a woman in Teknaf Lamar Bazar,,, house in Cox's Bazar. https://www.tiktok.com/@cr_kohinoor_cox?_t=8mt7Dg8utOb&_r=1"

Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed the TikTok link and came across the profile. We saw several videos of the girl in the viral video.

According to social media posts, the woman was a Tik Toker who was caught with theft.

Here is a snapshot from one of the TikTok videos.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot) 

  • We also saw a comment under a viral video by a Bangladeshi journalist and fact-checker Shohanur Rahman. He added that the girl was not Hindu and was not assaulted for not wearing hijab.

  • The journalist mentioned about being a TikToker and theft.ir

According to social media posts, the woman was a Tik Toker who was caught with theft.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We reached out to Tanvir Mahatab of the Rumour Scanner, a fact-checking organisation based in Bangladesh. He confirmed to us that the claim was false and the girl in the video was not a Hindu. He also mentioned that she was a TikTok artist.

  • He also shared the link of the girl's TikTok page. Using a VPN, we accessed the page and found her account.

According to social media posts, the woman was a Tik Toker who was caught with theft.

Here is Kohinoor's TikTok page.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: The video is being shared with a false communal claim.

