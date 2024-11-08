Yogi Adityanath Campaigned On a Bulldozer In Maharashtra? No, Claim is False!

A video showing a person dressed in saffron, standing on top of a bulldozer and waving to a huge crowd is being shared on social media platforms.
Alongside, another person is visible wearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf around their neck, waving at the crowd.
The claim: Those sharing have claimed that it shows Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned in such a manner at a rally in Maharashtra.
Users wrote, "Bulldozer has become associated with his identity and living up to people's trust is Yogiji's identity." (sic.)
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.
The video is from BJP candidate Harish Pimple's rally in Murtizapur in Akola, Maharashtra from 6 November.
The candidate and a reporter confirmed to The Quint that a party worker had dressed in saffron like Adityanath and stood on the bulldozer at the rally.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user stating, "One of his in a getup exactly like Yogi rode on a bulldozer."
A report by ABP Majha stated that a "duplicate" of Adityanath had campaigned for the BJP candidate in Akola.
We, then, contacted a reporter from the state who told us that the visual was from BJP's Harish Pimple's rally in Murtizapur. He added that a lookalike of UP CM was present at the occasion.
The Quint spoke to Pimple who confirmed to us that the visual was from his rally where a party worker named Shambhu Dhule dressed like Adityanath.
The UP CM had campaigned for Pimple in his constituency on 6 November. The candidate uploaded visuals of the same on his X page.
There are no reports stating Adityanath had stood up on a bulldozer to support any candidate in Maharashtra.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the CM addressed public meetings for Mahayuti Alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party - Ajit Pawar faction) candidates in Washim, Amravati and Akola.
Conclusion: A false claim is viral that Adityanath campaigned in Maharashtra on a bulldozer.
