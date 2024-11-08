Yogi Adityanath Campaigned On a Bulldozer In Maharashtra? No, Claim is False!

A video showing a person dressed in saffron, standing on top of a bulldozer and waving to a huge crowd is being shared on social media platforms.

Alongside, another person is visible wearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf around their neck, waving at the crowd.

The claim: Those sharing have claimed that it shows Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned in such a manner at a rally in Maharashtra.