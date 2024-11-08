ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Yogi Adityanath Campaigned On a Bulldozer In Maharashtra? No, Claim is False!

This video shows a BJP worker dressed as Adityanath at Harish Pimple's rally in Murtizapur.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a person dressed in saffron, standing on top of a bulldozer and waving to a huge crowd is being shared on social media platforms.

  • Alongside, another person is visible wearing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scarf around their neck, waving at the crowd.

The claim: Those sharing have claimed that it shows Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned in such a manner at a rally in Maharashtra.

  • Users wrote, "Bulldozer has become associated with his identity and living up to people's trust is Yogiji's identity." (sic.)

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is from BJP candidate Harish Pimple's rally in Murtizapur in Akola, Maharashtra from 6 November.

  • The candidate and a reporter confirmed to The Quint that a party worker had dressed in saffron like Adityanath and stood on the bulldozer at the rally.

What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user stating, "One of his fans in a getup exactly like Yogi rode on a bulldozer."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • A report by ABP Majha stated that a "duplicate" of Adityanath had campaigned for the BJP candidate in Akola.

  • We, then, contacted a reporter from the state who told us that the visual was from BJP's Harish Pimple's rally in Murtizapur. He added that a lookalike of UP CM was present at the occasion.

  • The Quint spoke to Pimple who confirmed to us that the visual was from his rally where a party worker named Shambhu Dhule dressed like Adityanath.

  • The UP CM had campaigned for Pimple in his constituency on 6 November. The candidate uploaded visuals of the same on his X page.

  • There are no reports stating Adityanath had stood up on a bulldozer to support any candidate in Maharashtra.

  • According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the CM addressed public meetings for Mahayuti Alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party - Ajit Pawar faction) candidates in Washim, Amravati and Akola.

Conclusion: A false claim is viral that Adityanath campaigned in Maharashtra on a bulldozer.

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Maharashtra Election 

