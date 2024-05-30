Clipped Video of Sonam Wangchuk Shared as Him Demanding ‘Plebiscite in Kashmir’

A video of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is being shared to claim that it shows him recently demanding "plebiscite" for Kashmir.

What did Wangchuk say?: In the 15-seconds-long clip, Wangchuk was heard saying, "Any place should be happy, they should go wherever they want. You must have heard about referendums and plebiscites, if everybody thinks in the same way, then why not in Kashmir."