Clipped Video of Sonam Wangchuk Shared as Him Demanding ‘Plebiscite in Kashmir’

A video of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is being shared to claim that it shows him recently demanding "plebiscite" for Kashmir.
What did Wangchuk say?: In the 15-seconds-long clip, Wangchuk was heard saying, "Any place should be happy, they should go wherever they want. You must have heard about referendums and plebiscites, if everybody thinks in the same way, then why not in Kashmir."
Is this claim true?: No, the video has been clipped to present Wangchuk's statements out of context. In the original video, he was seen answering a question by the interviewer about the people of Kargil wanting to be a part of Kashmir.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of keywords like "Sonam Wangchuk interview", we found the longer version of the viral clip on an unverified YouTube channel named 'TheFourthEstate'.
It was published on 13 May and its title when translated to English said, "This interview will make you understand why Sonam Wangchuk is the hero of the entire country."
Wangchuk was heard answering the interviewer's questions about the demand of sixth schedule and setting up of industries in Ladakh.
At around the 14:25 timestamp, the interviewer is heard asking about Wangchuk's reaction on a post shared by a politician in Kargil. The former asks, "There were demands to make this area a union territory, however, at that place they still say that they want to go with Kashmir. What do you think about that?."
Answering the question, Wangchuk said, "So this is what I was asking, whether these (pauses) these are some people's personal opinions. If the entire region and population think the same, then we will wish and work hard to make it happen. Any place should be happy, they should go wherever they want. You must have heard about referendums and plebiscites, if everybody thinks in the same way, then why not in Kashmir."
The activist clarified: On his official X handle, Wangchuk said that his video was doctored to defame him and depict him as an anti-national.
The post, which was uploaded on 20 May, showed Wangchuk giving context about his statements. He said that he was reaction to the remarks of a leader named 'Sajjad Kargili', who said that if Ladakh is not given statehood then it should be remerged with Jammu and Kashmir.
Wangchuk had criticised these statements. The video also carried a screenshot of Kargili's post that can be found here.
Conclusion: It is clear that a clipped video of Sonam Wangchuk is being shared with a misleading context.
