Video of Fire in a Church in France Falsely Linked To Manipur Violence

A video showing a church engulfed in a massive fire is going viral on social media to claim that this incident happened recently in Manipur.

The claim also states that 'pro-BJP extremists' burned down this 300-year-old St Joseph's church as a part of the protest.

More about the protests: Manipur is witnessing an ongoing conflict between the tribal communities of Kukis and Meiteis, which has resulted in the deaths of over 150 people so far.