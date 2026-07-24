No, Video Does Not Show Church Clergy Going To Show Support for CJP Protesters

A video showing a large group of people marching at nighttime, with police personnel leading the group, is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows clergymen from churches on their way to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to show support to the protesters.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search led us to the same video on Instagram, which was shared on 9 May 2026, before the CJP even came into existence.
We also noticed a board reading 'Sambhav Clinic' in one part of the video in the claim.
A keyword search for the name of the place led us to a Facebook page for a cancer treatment clinic in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, which shared a similar photo showing the board.
Taking a cue from these details, we looked for news reports from May, using the keywords 'Meerut Christian march'.
This search led us to a report published by Dainik Bhaskar on 7 May 2026, which carried similar visuals and mentioned that it showed an "annual walking pilgrimage" conducted by St Joseph's Church in Begumpul, Meerut.
It mentioned that the Christian community walked from St Joseph's Church in Begumpul to the Sardhana Church, starting at midnight on 7 May.
Conclusion: An old video from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh is being shared with the false claim that it shows Christian clergymen arriving at Jantar Mantar to support protesters.
(With inputs from Tanvir Mahatab Abir.)
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