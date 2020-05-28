Amidst reports of heightened tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, an image which shows coffins wrapped in the Tricolour is being shared with the claim that the Chinese Army killed 75 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.However, neither has Chinese Army killed 75 Indian soldiers in Ladakh nor is the image a recent one. The viral image was taken on 15 February 2019 and shows the coffins of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.CLAIMThe claim shared along with the image shared on Facebook and Twitter, reads: “75 indian troops reached hell, a silent messege from China in ladakh. Raam raam satty ha (sic)”The image shared by one Salman Hameed had garnered as many as 1,400 shares at the time of publishing the article.WHAT WE FOUND OUTWe did a Google reverse image search which led us to an article published by Hindustan Times on 15 February 2019 with the headline: “India unites in mourning for CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack.”The viral image seen in the article has been attributed to news agency PTI.Old Images Used to Show Massive Fire in Uttarakhand ForestsFurther, we found that The Indian Express, too, carried the image in an article published in 2019 and credited the image to PTI. The photo caption mentioned that the image was taken on 15 February 2019 and shows Tricolour draped coffins of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.The Quint, too, had used the image in an article published in February 2019.The attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on 14 February 2019 in Pulwama, had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.Evidently, an old image from the Pulwama terror attack was used to falsely claim that the Chinese Army has killed 75 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.