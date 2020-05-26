Tensions between the Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh continue to remain high, with troops from both sides remaining engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several areas, reports suggested.India has further increased its strength in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley, according to military sources cited by news agency PTI. Moreover, surveillance of the area has reportedly been ramped up with the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).Meanwhile, China is said to have gathered around 5,000 soldiers on its side, according to a report in Hindustan Times.Not just in Ladakh, the Indian Army has also strengthened deployment in Uttarakhand after “reports of Chinese beefing up their numbers in the opposite sector,” according to a report in The Indian Express.Multiple meetings have been held between the local commanders of both sides to defuse the tensions, but have not been able to resolve the stalemate.Earlier, there had been two instances of clashes between troops in eastern Ladakh and in the Nakula sector in Sikkim, wherein personnel from both sides were left injured. Last week, Army Chief General MM Naravane had visited the Lei-based 14 Corps headquarters to review the situation there.In 2017, tensions between India and China soared when troops from both the countries were involved in the Doklam standoff, lasting for 73 days.(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)China to Fly Back Citizens Amid Rising Cases, Border Tensions We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.