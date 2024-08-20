This Video Doesn’t Show Son of a Martyred Army Officer Singing on a Stage

A video showing a child singing a song with words 'Baba Mere Pyaare Baba' (Father, my dear father) is being circulated on the internet to claim that he is the son of a martyred army officer.

What do viral posts say?: The clip has been shared with a caption in English that said, "He is an Army Officer's son whose father died in an operation against militants. His mother died of shock on hearing the news. He is studying in a boarding Army Public School. Watch how he is fighting back tears while singing. What confidence. The child's singing brought tears."