Altered Video Goes Viral to Claim Child Recited Quran Verses on Indian Idol

A video showing a child on a stage holding a microphone is being shared to claim that she is reciting Quran verses on a reality show called Indian Idol.
The video also shows clips of judges of the show getting emotional.
What's the truth?: This video is altered.
The video shows a child holding on the microphone, it does not show her reciting the verses of the Quran.
A YouTube channel (Andri Sundaisme) contains several such edited videos which have been given the tag of "parody" where reactions of judges from different shows are added to create this edit.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us a series of different videos which were merged into one for this viral clip.
SOURCE OF THE VIRAL CLIP
We came across a YouTube channel, Andri Sundaisme.
We found the longer version of the same video which stated that this is a "parody" in the description.
Moreover, the video makes it clear that the child is not speaking but just nibling on the microphone.
The channel often posts similar edited videos of judges emotionally reacting to a child with Quran verses playing in the background.
VIDEO OF THE JUDGES
We came across a YouTube video shared by the official channel of Sony Entertainment Television on 29 March 2021.
The video carried clips of singers Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar along with actor Neetu Kapoor.
All of them can be seen getting emotional when a tribute video for late actor Rishi Kapoor started playing on the Indian reality show, Indian Idol.
It does not show Quran verses being played in the background as seen in the viral video.
SALMAN KHAN'S VIDEO
We were led to a video shared by Bollywood Now on 29 May 2018.
The title stated that it shows the launch of the show Dus Ka Dum.
We have also reached out to the YouTube user for more context about the viral video, the story will be updated when we receive a response.
Conclusion: An edited video is going viral to show that a child recited Quran verses on Indian Idol which made the judges emotional.
