Edited Letter Passed Off as Muhammad Yunus Calling Donald Trump a ‘Messiah'

In his official congratulatory statement, Yunus did not use any such words for Trump.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
A letter is doing the rounds claiming that it shows Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim government Muhammad Yunus congratulating United States President-Elect Donald Trump and calling the latter 'messiah'.

What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the letter have posted it with a caption that said, "Hitler md Yunus Wrote Trump is the messiah. #Bangladesh. Then What About black days of America ? Solar eclipses in USA, Inhuman trump that you Speech Against president Trump? (sic)."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The claim is going extremely viral on Facebook and X. You can view archives of similar claims here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The letter has been fabricated. In his official congratulatory statement, Yunus did not use any such words for Trump.

What led us to the truth?: We went through the official X handle of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh to find whether Yunus had shared any congratulatory message for Trump.

  • This directed us to a post on 6 November and its caption when translated to English said, "Greetings from Professor Muhammad Yunus to Donald Trump for being elected the 47th President of the United States. #Bangladesh #USA."

  • However, we couldn't find the word "messiah" in the entire letter.

Comparing visuals: On comparing both the letter, we found the viral one carried a different-coloured emblem and had several formatting errors, such as irregular spacing.

  • We further noticed that the signature of Yunus was different as well.

A comparison clearly highlights that the viral letter has been fabricated.

(Source: X/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral letter has been fabricated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Topics:  Bangladesh   donald trump   Webqoof 

Read More
