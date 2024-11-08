Edited Letter Passed Off as Muhammad Yunus Calling Donald Trump a ‘Messiah'

A letter is doing the rounds claiming that it shows Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim government Muhammad Yunus congratulating United States President-Elect Donald Trump and calling the latter 'messiah'.
What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the letter have posted it with a caption that said, "Hitler md Yunus Wrote Trump is the messiah. #Bangladesh. Then What About black days of America ? Solar eclipses in USA, Inhuman trump that you Speech Against president Trump? (sic)."
What are the facts?: The letter has been fabricated. In his official congratulatory statement, Yunus did not use any such words for Trump.
What led us to the truth?: We went through the official X handle of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh to find whether Yunus had shared any congratulatory message for Trump.
This directed us to a post on 6 November and its caption when translated to English said, "Greetings from Professor Muhammad Yunus to Donald Trump for being elected the 47th President of the United States. #Bangladesh #USA."
However, we couldn't find the word "messiah" in the entire letter.
Comparing visuals: On comparing both the letter, we found the viral one carried a different-coloured emblem and had several formatting errors, such as irregular spacing.
We further noticed that the signature of Yunus was different as well.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral letter has been fabricated.
