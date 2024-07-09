ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of Time Magazine Featuring Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Is Fake!

In the March 2021 issue of Time Magazine, artist Dua Lipa featured on the cover.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image purportedly showing Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader and the Member of Parliament (MP) Chandrashekhar from Nagina, Uttar Pradesh, on the cover of TIME Magazine is being shared on social media platforms.

  • The cover noted Chandrashekhar as the next hundred most influential people. It also said that he was a 'Rising Leader.'

This was also shared by X user @MrSinha, who has previously been called out for spreading misinformation.

In the March 2021 issue of Time Magazine, artist Dua Lipa featured on the cover.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 205.4K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false as the image is fake.

  • Artist Dua Lipa featured on the March 2021 cover of TIME Magazine and not Chandrashekhar.

Also Read

Edited Images, Deepfake of Sonakshi Sinha Viral on Social Media After Wedding

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image but did not find any credible sources to verify the claim.

  • We then noticed the date stamp on the magazine cover, which was March 2021.

In the March 2021 issue of Time Magazine, artist Dua Lipa featured on the cover.

Here is the close up of the date stamp.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

Taking a relevant keyword search, we found that Dua Lipa was on the cover of TIME magazine for the March 2021 issue, according to their official website.

In the March 2021 issue of Time Magazine, artist Dua Lipa featured on the cover.

Here is the March 2021 magazine cover featuring the artist.

(Source: Time Magazine/Screenshot) 

Has Chandrashekhar been featured in TIME magazine?: In February 2021, an article written by journalist Billy Perrigo appeared in the magazine. Indian photojournalist Saumya Khandelwal was credited with the image credits.

In the March 2021 issue of Time Magazine, artist Dua Lipa featured on the cover.

Here is a preview of the article. 

(Source: Time Magazine/Screenshot) 

  • The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader also posted about this on his official X account on 17 February 2021.

Conclusion: The purported cover of Chandrashekhar on the cover of TIME magazine is fake.

Also Read

Old Clip of Mahishasur Railway Station Vandalism Shared With False Communal Spin

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Chandrashekhar Azad   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×