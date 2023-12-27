Old Video of Cars Being Swept Away in Flood Falsely Shared as From Tamil Nadu

A video of several cars being swept by flood waters is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that the visuals are recent and from Tamil Nadu.
Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption in Tamil, which loosely translates to, "Nellai in the horrible grip of rain."
What led us to the truth?: On performing a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video, we came across a similar one uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Nopolluting'.
The video was uploaded on 21 July 2023 and was titled, "Massive floods due to heavy rain in Moulay Brahim of Al Haouz, Morocco."
Other sources: A keyword search led us to the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Forbes Middle East.
It was uploaded on 19 July 2023 and its description said, "Sudden Thunderstorm Hits Al Haouz Region Near Marrakesh. Flood water swept away cars after a sudden thunderstorm hit Morocco's Al Haouz region."
The Instagram handle of Morocco World News, too, published the same video on 19 July with a caption that said, "Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Moulay Brahim, a small town in the Al Haouz province."
Conclusion: The video is old and is unrelated to Tamil Nadu. It reportedly shows cars being swept away by a flood in Morocco.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)