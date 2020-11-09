Which States Have Banned Firecrackers? What If You Flout Rules?

Worsening air pollution, especially in northern parts of India, coupled with increasing cases of COVID-19, have forced state governments to impose a ban on firecrackers – in light of a host of festivals, including Diwali, Kali Puja and Chhat Puja.

Preliminary and isolated studies from different parts of the world have signaled a proportionate relationship between polluted air and COVID-19 severity.

So, which states have completely banned firecrackers? Will the ban actually help reduce pollution? Read on to know more.