Woman Raising 'Azaadi' Slogans Against Opposition Leaders is a BJP Member

A video of a burqa-clad woman raising slogans calling for freedom from Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Arvind Kejriwal among others is being shared on social media.

The claim: Former Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Ravinder Gupta shared the video and wrote that 'powerful administration can change the best of people'. He had tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the tweet.