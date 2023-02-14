Woman Raising 'Azaadi' Slogans Against Opposition Leaders is a BJP Member
The woman in the video is Nighat Abbas, Delhi BJP spokesperson.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video of a burqa-clad woman raising slogans calling for freedom from Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Arvind Kejriwal among others is being shared on social media.
The claim: Former Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Ravinder Gupta shared the video and wrote that 'powerful administration can change the best of people'. He had tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the tweet.
The Quint received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline as well.
(Archives of more such claims can be seen here, here, and here.)
But..?: The video shows Nighat Abbas, spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi raising the slogans. The video has been on the internet since 7 May 2019.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video on social media platforms.
On Twitter, this search led us to a tweet shared on Nighat Abbass' verified profile which carried the viral video.
Abbass shared this video with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to "The Muslim community raised their voices with me, to gain freedom against Congress and Kejriwal."
In her Twitter bio, Abbass identifies herself as a spokesperson for BJP Delhi.
Conclusion: The person raising slogans against Opposition leaders in the viral video is BJP Delhi spokesperson Nighat Abbas.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.