Woman Raising 'Azaadi' Slogans Against Opposition Leaders is a BJP Member

The woman in the video is Nighat Abbas, Delhi BJP spokesperson.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Woman Raising 'Azaadi' Slogans Against Opposition Leaders is a BJP Member
A video of a burqa-clad woman raising slogans calling for freedom from Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Arvind Kejriwal among others is being shared on social media.

The claim: Former Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Ravinder Gupta shared the video and wrote that 'powerful administration can change the best of people'. He had tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the tweet.

The Quint received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline as well.

But..?: The video shows Nighat Abbas, spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi raising the slogans. The video has been on the internet since 7 May 2019.

How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video on social media platforms.

  • On Twitter, this search led us to a tweet shared on Nighat Abbass' verified profile which carried the viral video.

  • Abbass shared this video with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to "The Muslim community raised their voices with me, to gain freedom against Congress and Kejriwal."

  • In her Twitter bio, Abbass identifies herself as a spokesperson for BJP Delhi.

On her profile, Nighat Abbass calls herself BJP Delhi's spokesperson. 

Conclusion: The person raising slogans against Opposition leaders in the viral video is BJP Delhi spokesperson Nighat Abbas.

Topics:  Slogans   Azadi   Webqoof 

