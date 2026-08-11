BTS Video From Short Film Falsely Shared as ‘Girl Child Abandoned in Nashik'

A video showing an infant girl, lying on the ground, wrapped in a red cloth has gone viral on social media platforms.
The claim: The clip is being shared to claim that the girl was abandoned by her parents in Nashik, Maharashtra.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One such search led us to a longer version of the video on Instagram, shared on 4 July, with the caption, "Short film shooting "Naya saal".
Several frames from this video show filming equipment, such as a clapboard and a camera.
The account had shared another video from the set, which showed a man picking up the baby while a camera, light, and the clapboard were also in frame, confirming that a film was being shot.
Using the keywords 'Naya Saal short film' on YouTube, we found the trailer of the said film.
At the 2:45-minute mark of the trailer, one can see a clip of the man picking up a baby wrapped in the same cloth.
In the comments section of the trailer, the creators confirmed that BTS footage from their short film was being used to spread misinformation about a baby being abandoned.
Conclusion: A BTS video from a short film's shoot is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a baby girl who was abandoned by her parents in Nashik, Maharashtra.
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