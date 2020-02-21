Boy Shot at Near Jamia Isn’t the One in the Univ CCTV Footage

A photo collage of two different students is being circulated online to claim that the student who was shot at outside Jamia Milia Islamia University on 30 January was the same student who was allegedly seen carrying a stone – a claim which has now been debunked by fact-checking website AltNews.

The video was aired by News18 Hindi in which the channel attributed the information to Delhi police and said that the cops have claimed that the two individuals seen in the photographs are the same.