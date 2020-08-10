Boris Johnson Prayed to Lord Ram on Day of Bhoomi Pujan? Nope.

A viral image shared by an imposter account of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that he performed “Ram Abhishek” – a form of prayer in which a devotee pours a liquid offering on a deity – with UK’s “home minister” on 5 August.

However, we found that it is an old image from 2019 when Boris Johnson had visited a temple in London’s Neasden to perform abhishek of Shri Nilkanth Varni.