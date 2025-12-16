Altered Photo Misidentifies Bondi Beach Shooter as Indian ‘Santosh Narain'

A photograph of a driver licence issued in Australia's New South Wales area, bearing the name 'Santosh Narain' is being widely shared on social media in the wake of the terror attack at Australia's Bondi Beach on 14 December.

The claim: The photo of one Santosh Narain's licence is being shared to claim that he was identified as one of the gunmen who killed 15 people and left over 40 injured in the deadliest terror attack in Australia since 1996.