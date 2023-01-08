Video of Man Kicking Prize on Stage Shared With False Caste Discrimination Angle
The video is from Bangladesh and shows a disappointed Zahid Hasan Shuvo after he came in second at a competition.
A video showing a bodybuilder accepting a prize on the stage and later kicking it is going viral on social media. In the video, the bodybuilding is seen accepting a prize, after which a man instructs him to stand to the side. The bodybuilder then gets off the stage and kicks the prize.
The claim: The video is being shared with a claim that the bodybuilder who won the prize belongs to the Dalit community because of which he was made to stand on the side. To protest against this casteist treatment, he kicked his prize and stormed off.
(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)
But, is it true?: The video being shared with a casteist angle is actually from Bangladesh. The bodybuilder in the video was identified as Zahid Hasan Shuvo, who acted out after being disappointed that he came in second in the competition.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into keyframes using InVID, and ran a reverse image search on them.
We found a longer version of this video on a YouTube channel named 'Fit Tanvir'. The video's description mentioned that the video shows the Mr. Bangladesh 2022 competition.
The description identified the bodybuilder in the video as one Zahid Hussain Shuvo, saying that he was disappointed after finding out he did not win the competition.
Taking a cue from this, we looked up the bodybuilder's name on Google using Hindi keywords.
This led us to a news report by Aaj Tak, which carried visuals of the viral video.
The article mentioned bodybuilder Zahid Hasan Shuvo had come in second in the competition, receiving a silver medal and a juicer as prizes.
After receiving these prizes, Shuvo was dissapointed. He wanted to speak on the stage but was stopped from doing so after which he got off the stage and kicked his prize.
Media outlets such as Business Standard and Sportskeeda among others, carried articles about Shuvo.
As per Sportskeeda, Shuvo has been banned for life from events by the Bangladeshi Bodybuilding Federation.
We compared visuals from the viral video to photos of Shuvo on the internet, and saw that they showed the same person.
Shuvo's version: Shuvo accused the Federation of irregularities and corruption while speaking to BBC Bangla.
He claimed that the organisers had arranged the competition but had not let players see their scores.
Shuvo further said that the secretary of the Federation had driven him away when he asked for the microphone to speak on stage after coming in second, saying that he had "no choice but to kick against corruption," reported BBC Bangla.
Conclusion: The video of a bodybuilder kicking his prize in Bangladesh is being shared with a false casteist angle.
