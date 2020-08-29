BJP’s Infographic on India’s Growth is Based on Old Data From IMF!

The infographic, shared by the BJP Twitter handle on 22 August, claimed that while other major economies were projected to have negative growth in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF data showed that India would be a “shining spot” and would register positive growth.

The graphic is titled “India’s spectacular economic fightback during COVID-19” and says that it will register the highest GDP growth among countries.

Many other BJP handles also shared the same infographic with the same claim on Twitter.