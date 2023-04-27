Video Shows Crowd Attacking BJP Workers in Karnataka? No, Claim Is False

A video showing several people attacking a bus with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) logo is going viral with users claiming that it is a recent clip from Karnataka ahead of the state's assembly elections.
The elections are scheduled to be held on 10 May and the results will be counted on 13 May.
(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
Are these claims true?: No, neither the video is recent nor is it from Karnataka.
The video dates back to November 2022.
It is from Telangana when a clash broke out between alleged Bharat Rashtra Samithi [formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)] supporters and BJP workers on the last day of Munugode by-poll campaign.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Times Now.
It was uploaded on 2 November 2022.
The video was titled "TRS Men Attacked BJP Workers As Battle For Telangana's Munugode Turned Violent Ahead of Bypolls."
Comparing this video with the viral one, we found some similarities that confirmed that both are from the same incident.
News reports: According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, a clash broke out between BJP and TRS workers on the last day of electioneering in Telangana's Nalgonda district.
It mentioned that the TRS cadre attacked the campaign vehicle of BJP leader Etela Rajender with stones and sticks.
BJP workers pelted stones at the TRS workers in retaliation, who were going to attend a rally being addressed by K T Rama Rao.
The police personnel intervened and dispersed the crowd using force.
News agency ANI had also uploaded a similar video of the clash stating that "a clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign."
We also came across a tweet thread posted on the official handle of Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on 1 November 2022.
He criticised the TRS and said, "I strongly condemn the attack on Smt & Sh Rajender garu & our Karyakartas."
Conclusion: It is clear that an clash between alleged BJP and TRS workers in Telangana is being shared linking it to the upcoming Karnataka elections.
