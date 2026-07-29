BJP Shares Old Videos Claiming To Show 2026 NEET Student Success Stories

How did we find out the truth?: We ran reverse image searches on both videos of the clip.
Video 1
Running the search on the first video led us to an Instagram post dated 26 November 2024, which showed a wider version of the video.
The post was shared with the hashtags 'alakhsir' and 'physicswallah', referring to the the ed-tech platform.
Another post, shared in November 2024, identified the student as one Sarfaraz, noting that he cleared NEET to secure a seat at the Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College in West Bengal.
A keyword for 'Sarfaraz Physicswallah' led us to a news article by The Times of India which had reported on Sarfaraz' success.
It said that Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old labourer, had cleared the exam for the second time in 2024, after clearing it the year prior but being unable to pursue studies due to financial issues.
After finding out about his struggle, ed-tech platform Physicswallah's Alakh Pandey offered to pay his fees and offered him a loan, TOI reported.
Pandey had also shared Sarfaraz' video on his Instagram account back in November 2024.
Video 2
Following the same process for the second clip led us to a Facebook post shared by retired IPS officer Sylendra Babu, who shared it on 27 August 2024.
He mentioned that the video shows one Nagaraj, who cleared NEET in 2024 and secured a seat at the Madurai Medical College in Tamil Nadu.
A keyword search for 'Nagaraj Madurai Medical College' led us to a YouTube showing the same visuals shared by News18 Tamil Nadu on 29 August 2024.
It mentioned that Nagaraj, a student from Karaikudi, secured a seat at the government medical college in Madurai.
Conclusion: The BJP shared two old, unrelated videos, claiming to show student success stories after the NEET 2026 re-exams.
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