Fact-Check: Did BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Threaten CJP Protesters? No!

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey talking about the people who protested at the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) agitation is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: In the clip, Dubey can be heard saying,
"Any student who takes to the streets provoked by this Cockroach Janata Party will face a highly terrifying consequence. We will take such action that their future generations will remember it. The government will ensure that the names of these miscreant students are added to every blacklist, so that they can never get any government or private job in their life. Their entire career will be reduced to dust. And the matter will not end here. The parents who did not stop their children from participating in this hooliganism will also be dragged and thrown behind bars without any warrant. The entire family will now have to pay the price for this anarchy."
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to a similar video shared by ANI on Instagram.
In the video, Dubey spoke about how 22 lakh students compete for NEET each year. He then said that all parents are fond of their children and believe them to be "bright in studies."
He added that when they fail to perform, students "want to convince their parents that 'we are very bright in our studies, but the paper gets leaked, which is why we are unable to compete."
"All guardians and children need to understand that Jantar Mantar is not the place for you. If you want to get into a medical college, if you want to go into engineering, if you want to become an IAS or IPS officer, then all of you will have to go to the door of education (focus on your studies)," Dubey said.
Dubey did not issue any threat of any kind to students, or those who participated in the protests.
We found the same video on Hindustan Times' Instagram account as well.
A keyword search for 'Nishikant Dubey threatens protesters' did not yield any credible results where the statement in the claim was attributed to Dubey.
We ran the audio element through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave the audio an authenticity score of 32 out of 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.
Conclusion: An altered video is being shared to claim that BJP MP Nishikant Dubey threatened those who participated in the CJP-led protests.
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