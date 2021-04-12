BJP’s Locket Chatterjee’s Car Window Wasn’t ‘Broken From Inside’
After analysing the visuals, we found that the window of the car was broken by a stone thrown from outside.
A viral video is being used to claim that the window of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee’s car was broken from inside the vehicle during the fourth phase of voting in West Bengal on Saturday, 10 April.
However, after carefully analysing the visuals, we found that the window of the car was broken by a stone that was projected from outside the vehicle.
CLAIM
The official handle of the Trinamool Congress quote-tweeted the video shared by ‘MLA Asit Mazumder’ and claimed that Chatterjee hit her own car and broke the window from inside the car.
WHAT WE FOUND
We came across a clearer version of the visuals shared by journalist Payal Mehta that showed the sequence of events on the day of the incident ie Saturday, 10 April.
We analysed the visuals and a slow motion of the same showed that a stone was thrown at the car from outside.
First, the stone hits the yellow wall at 02:03 minutes, is then projected towards the car and the window is broken.
As per an NDTV article, Chatterjee’s car and media vehicles were allegedly attacked by locals at booth number 66 in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Saturday. News agency ANI had shared the visuals of the incident.
Evidently, TMC and other social media users falsely claimed that BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s car was attacked from inside.
This story was first debunked by fact-checking website BOOM.
