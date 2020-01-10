BJP Leader ‘Exposed’ Party’s Role in JNU Violence? Fake Alert!

In one such incident, a video showing a man bashing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing the contentious Act is doing the rounds on social media. The video is being shared with a claim that this man is a BJP/RSS functionary.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Who in this country has the guts to speak against Amit Shah? Give me the name of one journalist from television or print media who dared to question the government regarding the lathi charge on students at Jamia, AMU and then at JNU? Understand the fact that right now they are entering colleges and attacking students, if someone dares to speak against Narendra Modi, then we’ll enter your homes. We will beat you up and if required will even kill you.”