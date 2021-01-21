BJP Bengal Uses Pic From California to Say TMC Vandalised Homes

The West Bengal unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an infographic on the vandalisation of homes of BJP leaders and activists, in which Minakhan police reportedly arrested four people. The party blamed Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the incident.

However, the image showing a house put on fire that is used in the infograph is neither recent nor from West Bengal. The image is actually from California and dates back to May 2014.