Election Data Wars: Bihar’s Numbers, Explained Without the Noise

Bihar is back in the headlines—and so are all the numbers, charts, and claims flying around on your timeline. From crime stats to growth rates, everyone’s got their version of “the truth”.

Political parties have spared no effort in persuading the voters. The ruling NDA keeps highlighting development and reminding everyone of the ‘Jungle Raj’ years, while the Mahagathbandhan hits back, saying the government hasn’t solved Bihar’s real problems.