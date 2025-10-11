How Floods, Lightning, & Heat Have Impacted Bihar Population in Last Two Decades

When the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader assumed office in 2005, the number of deaths due to floods stood at 26. The figure for 2006 was 16. However, the next two years saw over 400 deaths.

It can be said that Kumar was successful in the next few years, barring a few years in between, in tackling the impact of floods in the state.

However, the situation has worsened in Bihar since 2016, where every year the state has witnessed over 300 (except 2018) deaths. This underlines that both the NDA government and the Mahagathbandhan alliance did not succeed in handling the floods in Bihar for the said period. This also marks a sharp rise in weather-related incidents across the country.

The issue still remains one of the least talked-about issues in the run up to the assembly elections in November.