Fact-Check: No, US President Joe Biden Didn’t Snub PM Modi at Quad Summit

Longer versions of the video show Biden interacting with PM Modi after speaking to Australian PM Albanese.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A short video of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and United States President Joe Biden meeting at the Quad summit held in Tokyo, Japan is being shared, claiming that US President Biden only interacted with Albanese and ignored Prime Minister Modi.

However, longer versions of the video show that after US President Biden and Australian PM Albanese shook hands and interacted, Biden also spoke to the Indian prime minister. After the brief interaction, the three leaders stood along Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for photographs.

CLAIM

The video is being shared to claim that US President Joe Biden ignored Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with other leaders at the Quad summit held in Tokyo, Japan.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of this post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/2ECV-PLMT">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archived versions of more posts on social media with the same claim can be seen here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

Using the leaders’ last names as keywords, we looked for videos of their meeting at the Quad meet on Google.

The search led us to a video report by Wion News, which carried the same visuals at the beginning of its report. 19 seconds into the report, one can see Biden turning to interact with Prime Minister Modi.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The report shows US President Biden turning towards PM Modi and laughing.</p></div>

The report shows US President Biden turning towards PM Modi and laughing.

(Source: Wion News/Screenshot)

News agency ANI also tweeted a video of the leaders meeting from a slightly different angle, which shows Biden speaking to and shaking hands with PM Modi after interacting with Australian PM Albanese.

NDTV also shared visuals from the meet, which shows Biden greeting Modi.

Clearly, US President Joe Biden did not ignore Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quad summit as claimed. Longer versions of the clip shared in the claim shows Biden interacting and shaking hands with Modi after speaking to the Australian prime minister.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
