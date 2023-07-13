ADVERTISEMENT
Movie Scene Showing Kidnapping of Reporter Shared As Real Incident From Nagaland

This is not a real incident but a scene from a Bhojpuri movie.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Movie Scene Showing Kidnapping of Reporter Shared As Real Incident From Nagaland
A video showing a reporter being 'kidnapped' in broad daylight from a relatively busy road while the cameraperson with her runs after the car is going viral on social media as an incident from Dimapur, Nagaland.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Is this a real incident?: No, this is not a real kidnapping incident but a scene from a Bhojpuri movie, Hum Hai Rowdy SP Vijay.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked the comment section under the viral video and noticed one comment which had mentioned that this scene is from a Bhojpuri movie, Hum Hai Rowdy SP Vijay.

The comment under the viral video.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • At 8:38 timestamp, we see a reporter standing in the middle of the road while a cameraperson records her.

  • At 8:53 timestamp, we see a white Omni car approaching her, opening the door and pulling her inside the car.

  • The car takes off, and the cameraperson runs after the vehicle; all this matches the 'kidnapping' scene seen in the viral video.

  • We also noticed that the car and the attires worn by the reporter and cameraperson match the ones seen in the viral clip.

(Note: Swipe to see all the comparison.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Both the scene match but are from different angles.</p></div>

    Both the scene match but are from different angles.

    (Source:&nbsp;Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The reporter's attires matches.</p></div>

    The reporter's attires matches.

    (Source:&nbsp;Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The camerman's attires matches.</p></div>

    The camerman's attires matches.

    (Source:&nbsp;Altered by The Quint)

  • With the help of Google maps, we also found out that this shoot has actually happened at City Tower in Dimapur, Nagaland.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The location is City Tower, Dimapur.</p></div>

    The location is City Tower, Dimapur.

    (Source:&nbsp;Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>We compared the images on Google maps with the viral video.</p></div>

    We compared the images on Google maps with the viral video.

    (Source:&nbsp;Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A movie scene showing a reporter getting kidnapped in being falsely shared as a real incident of kidnapping in Dimapur, Nagaland.

