Amid Reports of Hospitalisation, Old Photo of Bhagwant Mann Goes Viral

An old photograph of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lying on a hospital bed is going viral amid the speculation that the chief minister was admitted to Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital following a stomach ache after he drank a glassful of water directly from Kali Bien, a rivulet in Punjab.

On 17 July, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab Twitter handle had released a video of Mann doing so amid loud religious chants. However, the AAP called the hospital visit a regular checkup and denied reports of any infection.