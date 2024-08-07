Old, Unrelated Images of People Using Protective Gear Viral as From Bangladesh

A set of three images showing people with protective gear on the streets is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Bangladesh.
The claim is going viral amidst the violence that broke out following the political turmoil in the country.
IMAGE 1
Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and came across a report published in National Public Radio (NPR) - an American broadcasting organisation.
The report carried the same image and said that it shows protesters blocking the road against the military coup in Myanmar's Mandalay.
It mentioned that at least 18 people were reportedly killed, and was one among the deadliest in Myanmar since the coup.
The image was credited to stock image website Getty Images.
We found the same image published on Getty Images on 3 March 2021 with a caption that said, "MANDALAY, MYANMAR - MARCH 3: Demonstrators take shelter and block the road during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 3, 2021."
IMAGE 2
Taking the help of reverse image search, we found the second image which showed some men using slingshots in a report published in The New York Times.
The image had a caption that said, "Protesters using slingshots during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, last month."
It was shared with similar context by media organisations such as Bangkok Post and Reporters Sans Frontières.
IMAGE 3
Following similar steps, Team WebQoof used Google Lens and found the same image uploaded on a stock image website named 'Shutterstock'.
The picture was uploaded on 24 August 2019 and its caption said, "Protesters take part in an anti-government march in Hong Kong, China."
News report: A report published in Daily Mail said that protests in Hong Kong turned violent following stand-off in working class neighbourhood.
The police had fired tear gas to target protesters who retaliated with stones, bamboo poles, and bottles.
The protesters had called for the removal of 'smart lampposts' as they feared of increased surveillance.
Conclusion: It is clear that all these images are old and unrelated to Bangladesh.
