Case of Woman’s Murder in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Claim

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to a news report by Nondito TV, carrying the same photo.

It identified the woman as 30-year-old Anna Rani Das, a policewoman whose body was found near a school in Bangladesh's Sirajganj on 11 October 2025.

Using her name as a keyword, we ran another search, which showed us reports with more information.

One such report by Ajker Patrika noted that she had been killed for "refusing to consent to immoral activity."

Mentioning the accused by name, it said that 35-year-old Tapas Kumar Das strangled her after she did not agree to an 'immoral proposal', and that he had confessed to the murder.

