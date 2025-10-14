This Image Showing Bangladeshi Women Cricketers Wearing Burqa Is Fake

An image of two women dressed in burqa on what appears to be a cricket field is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it was a recent visual from the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Imtiaz Madmood' posted the photo with a caption that said, "Women cricket tournament in Bangladesh".
What is the truth?: The image is fake. There is no evidence to support the claim that Bangladeshi cricketers were spotted wearing burqa during their match against New Zealand in the 2025 World Cup tournament.
No news reports: On conducting multiple keyword searches on Google, we did not find any credible news reports that supported the claim of Bangladeshi cricketers wearing burqa during their recent cricket match.
We further noticed the logo of Gemini (AI tool) at the bottom of the viral image, which indicated towards the possibility of it being an AI-generated one.
What did the match highlights show?: Team WebQoof found the highlights of the New Zealand-Bangladesh match from the World Cup tournament, which was available on the official website of ICC Cricket.
The same cricketers can be seen batting (names seen in the viral image) wearing the official jersey of the team.
These facts clearly showed that the viral image was a fake one.
Conclusion: Evidently, the image showing Bangladeshi women cricketers wearing burqa during a match is a fake one.
