Old Image of Car Drowning in a Lake Falsely Linked to Baltimore Bridge Collapse

This image dates back to 2022 and is from Ireland.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A photo showing a car almost submerged in a water body is going viral on social media where users are linking it to Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed in United States' Baltimore.

Some context: The bridge in Baltimore Harbor collapsed on 26 March after a large cargo ship rammed into the structure.

  • Several vehicles on the bridge at the time plunged into the River Patapsco.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an article shared by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on 1 January 2022.

  • The article states that a car entered the River Roe near Dungiven, a town in Northern Ireland.

  • It added that according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) , they used ropes to help the driver and get the car out on the river.

  • The image was credited to NIFRS and we found a Facebook post on their official page.

  • NIFRS shared several image related to the incident on 1 January 2022.

0

Conclusion: Clearly, an old and unrelated image from Ireland is being falsely linked to the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Baltimore   Ireland   Fact Check 

