Attack on Constable in TN Resurfaces With a False Communal Spin

An image of a bloodied police uniform, belonging to ‘C Akilan,’ along with an injured man has gone viral on social media with the claim that the officer was attacked by Muslim youths at Marina Beach in Chennai.

The incident took place in 2017 and has resurfaced with a false communal spin. Mylapore’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nelson, confirmed to The Quint that the attackers, identified as Dhinesh Kumar and Hariram, were actually Hindu.