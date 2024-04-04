ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: No, Asif Aziz Did Not Donate Rs 5,000 Crore for Mosque in Ayodhya

Asif Aziz's representative told The Quint that the viral claim was "false and inaccurate."

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A claim which states that Asif Aziz, a Malawian billionaire based in London, has donated Rs 5,000 crore towards the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is being widely shared on social media.

Asif Aziz's representative told The Quint that the viral claim was "false and inaccurate."

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, there is no credible information to support this claim.

  • A representative for Asif Aziz confirmed to The Quint that the claim was "false and inaccurate."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for information related to Aziz's involvement in the mosque's construction.

  • We did not find any credible reports to corroborate the claim.

  • However, we came across news reports, such as ones by The Evening Standard and the BBC, which mentioned that a part of London's Trocadero, an iconic landmark, would be converted into a mosque and community centre by Aziz Foundation.

  • Asif Aziz's foundation will work towards turning part of the Trocadero into a mosque and community centre.

    (Source: The Standard/Screenshot)

  • There was no mention of the billionaire donating money or supporting the construction of a mosque in India in any report.

  • When The Quint reached out to Aziz Foundation over email to verify the claim, a representative wrote on behalf of Aziz, rubbishing the viral claim, calling them "false and inaccurate." 

"Mr Asif Aziz has not made any donations (or announcements) of Rs 5,000 crore towards the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya (India), nor has he been involved in its planning or funding in any capacity," they said, adding that the claims about "financial contribution to this project are completely unfounded."

Conclusion: The viral claim that London-based billionaire and entrepreneur Asif Aziz contributed a large sum of money towards to construction of a mosque in Ayodhya is false.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Ayodhya mosque 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×