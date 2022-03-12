Clipped Video Shared to Falsely Claim Arvind Kejriwal is Associated With RSS

A video where Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is heard saying that "we are born in the BJP family" is being shared on social media with the claim that he is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video is being shared in the backdrop of AAP's massive win in the 2022 Punjab polls, where it won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats on 10 March.

However, we found out that the video is being shared with missing context. In an interview with NDTV in 2020, Kejriwal, speaking about a BJP worker, said that even BJP supporters now want AAP to come to power, as the party works for real issues that affect lives.