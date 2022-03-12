Clipped Video Shared to Falsely Claim Arvind Kejriwal is Associated With RSS
The video is clipped, and in the interview to NDTV, Kejriwal was speaking about a BJP supporter.
A video where Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is heard saying that "we are born in the BJP family" is being shared on social media with the claim that he is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The video is being shared in the backdrop of AAP's massive win in the 2022 Punjab polls, where it won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats on 10 March.
However, we found out that the video is being shared with missing context. In an interview with NDTV in 2020, Kejriwal, speaking about a BJP worker, said that even BJP supporters now want AAP to come to power, as the party works for real issues that affect lives.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the caption in Hindi that reads, "संघी लोग जश्न मना रहे हैं...अब समझे आम आदमी पार्टी को सपोर्ट कहां से मिलता है.”
(Translation: Sangh supporters are celebrating. Now, I understand where AAP gets support from.)
The video shared on 12 March has over 46,000 views at the time of writing this article.
In the video, he can be heard saying in Hindi, that translates to, 'We are from the Jana Sangh (political party) family. We are born in BJP. My father had gone to jail in emergency.'
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We took the help of InVID, a video verification tool, and extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on Google on some of them, along with the keyword 'Arvind Kejriwal'.
We found an interview on English news channel NDTV that was published on 4 February 2020.
We also found the video on YouTube and the viral part can be seen from 7:21-7:28 minutes.
However, to understand the entire context, the video can be seen from 6:42-8:05 mins.
In the interview, Kejriwal tells NDTV's Sharad Sharma in Hindi, "In one news channel, one BJP supporter was speaking and saying, 'we are from the Jana Sangh (political party) family. We are born in BJP. My father had gone to jail in emergency. However, this time I will vote for AAP.'"
The AAP chief goes on, "(BJP supporter speaking) I know BJP's politics. They have only created Shaheen Bagh as an issue. After elections, the Shaheen Bagh issue will be gone, and only Kejriwal will be helping us with real issues like electricity, water, schools, hospitals."
Clearly, a clipped video is being circulated falsely claiming that Kejriwal had said he is associated with the BJP.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.