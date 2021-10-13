Edited Panel Discussion Shared to Claim Dr Fauci Plotted To 'Release New Virus'

A montage of statements made during a panel discussion attended by United States (US) infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services (HHS) officials on 'Universal Flu Vaccine' has been shared with a false claim that it shows proof that COVID-19 was "planned" to "enforce a vaccine mandate".

The viral video was part of a bulletin broadcast on a far-right American TV news channel One America News (OAN), presented by a reporter called Pearson Sharp.

However, we went through the interaction and the transcript available on C-SPAN and didn't find any evidence to prove that a new influenza virus was being created nor did the panellists discuss vaccine mandates. Fauci and others were talking about creating a “universal flu vaccine” that could possibly be effective against the different strains of the influenza virus.