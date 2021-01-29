Hours After Announcing Fast In Support of Farmers, Hazare Cancels

Anna Hazare, the 84-year-old Gandhian and activist, on Friday, 29 January, called off his indefinite fast against the three new farm laws, claiming that some of his demands have been agreed upon by the Centre.

Hazare announced his decision to reporters in front of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Since the Centre decided to work on these 15 issues (his demands for farmers), I have cancelled tomorrow's fast," he added, quoted NDTV.

“The Union government has agreed to some of my demands and also announced setting up a committee to improve the lives of farmers. I have decided to suspend my proposed indefinite fast starting from Saturday,” said Hazare according to PTI.