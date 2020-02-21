Old Video of Girl Who Said ‘Pak Zindabad’ Edited With Latest Clip

On Thursday, 20 February, a woman identified as Amulya Leona, stoked controversy after she raised a pro-Pakistan slogan at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru which was attended by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Soon after an interview edited to add her latest sloganeering clip started doing the rounds in which she can be heard crediting some people for what she has done “today”.

“I have become the face of this because of media, but behind is a group of advisory committee, there is a content team, senior activists, my parents and a very big student protest group which is working. I am just the face of it but they are the ones who are working real hard,” Leona says.