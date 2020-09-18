Old Amul Ad Shared on Social Media Amid Kangana-Urmila Controversy

An old Amul advertisement has resurfaced with a claim that it’s a recent one and is allegedly taking a jibe at Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar after actor Kangana Ranaut referred to her as a ‘soft porn star’ in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Quint, Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creative directors of the Amul advertisements, confirmed that the said advertisement was released in 1995 after the launch of Matondkar’s ‘Rangeela’.