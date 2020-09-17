I Should Give Way To The New Feminism: Urmila on Kangana's Remark

Urmila also clarified that the reason she spoke about Kangana's comment on drug abuse in Bollywood is because she wanted to highlight the fact that there are other grave issues that need to be focused on. "At a time like this, the entire country should stand up together and focus on the pandemic that has grappled the world. I have nothing against Kangana and have no interest to speak about her. Also, Kangana's claims that I said she is doing all this for a BJP ticket are completely baseless", Urmila said.

Speaking to Times Now, Kangana had said that Urmila wasn't known for her acting. "Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?,” Kangana had said.

Earlier, Urmila had said in an interview with India Today that Kangana should focus on her state Himachal Pradesh before slamming other states for a drug problem.