Shah Didn’t Say Govt Used Aadhaar Data to Identify Delhi Rioters

Multiple media outlets including Livemint, India Today and News18, reported on Wednesday, 11 March, that the Home Minister had revealed that the government relied on facial recognition software to identify people who were involved in the communal violence that broke out in Delhi between 24-25 February.

However, the media organisations went on to claim that the home minister had admitted the use of data from Aadhaar to identify these people.

“We are using face recognition software to identify people behind the violence. We have also fed Aadhaar and driving license data into this software, which has identified 1,100 people. Out of these, 300 people came from UP to carry out violence,” media quoted Shah as saying.